PTI names Qaiser as NA speaker, Sarwar Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Friday nominated its MNA-elect Asad Qaiser and its Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for the slots of National Assembly speaker and Punjab governor respectively.

Also, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was nominated as the PTI-led alliance’s candidate for the slot of Punjab Assembly speaker. PTI had taken the decision about Pervaiz some days ago but the formal announcement came yesterday.

The party however is yet to announce its candidates for two other important positions i.e. deputy speakers of national and Punjab assemblies.

The nominations of NA speaker and Punjab governor were made in a party meeting on Friday at Bani Gala that was chaired by PTI chairman and prime minister–designate Imran Khan himself.

Both Qaiser and Sarwar have the relevant experience as former served as speaker of the last KP Assembly while the latter served as Punjab governor for almost one and half years during PML-N rule, from Aug 2013 to Jan 2015 – when he resigned and joined the PTI.

NA speaker nomination

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the media that Chairman Imran Khan has nominated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-based Asad Qaiser as their candidate for the NA speaker slot after Friday’s discussion with the senior party leadership and getting their confidence.

“Qaiser remained KP Assembly speaker for five years and ran the house smoothly under the constitution and rules. He knows all parliamentary traditions and he maintained good relations with all opposition [parties during his KP term],” he said.

Keeping in view his past experience and qualities, Imran has decided that Qaiser would be their candidate for speaker at the Centre, he added, while giving the rationale behind this decision.

Asad Qaiser is an educationist-turned politician form district Swabi of KP and has an old association with the party since its establishment. He remained the provincial president of the party and was elected member of the KP Assembly for the first time in 2013.

He won the July 25 election on two seats, one of National Assembly and the other of KP Assembly. He was also among strong contenders for the chief minister slot till the nomination of Mahmood Khan.

Punjab governor nomination

“We have decided to nominate Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for the slot of Punjab governor,” Qureshi said in his media talk. He added that Sarwar was not a novice as he remained governor of Punjab in the past and fully knew about the constitutional role of this position.

“We want to benefit from his seniority, wisdom and political experience and want his good coordination with upcoming Punjab chief minister,” he viewed.

Senator Sarwar was born and raised in district Toba Tek Singh of Punjab but he started his political career from Scotland after becoming a successful businessman in the UK. He is also a former member of the British parliament from Glasgow.

In 2013, Sarwar left British politics to start a political carrier in his home country. Initially he joined the PML-N and after his party’s victory in 2013 General Election, he was made the governor of Punjab. Later, he resigned from the position after developing differences with the senior party leadership and then left PML-N only to join PTI.

Nomination of Punjab speaker

Qureshi yesterday publicly announced that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the leader of an ally party of PTI, was their candidate for the slot of Punjab Assembly speaker.

Pervaiz, who belongs to Gujarat district of Punjab, is a leader of his own party – the PML-Q, and he had been the speaker of Punjab Assembly in the past.

He was also chief minister of the province during General (r) Musharraf regime. Later, he held the position of deputy prime minister during then PPP-led federal government between 2008 and 2013.

Coordination with MNAs-elect

PTI vice-chairman announced that PTI had decided to summon a meeting of all members-elect of the National Assembly of PTI and its coalition partners on the night of August 13, the day the newly elected members will take their oath.

The meeting, which according to Qureshi will devise their joint future strategy, is an obvious move to gauge the strength of the PTI-led coalition for the election of NA speaker, deputy speaker and prime minister.

Qureshi thanked all coalition partners for their support and said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and its allies in the Balochistan have also been invited to the August 13 meeting.

He said that PTI had also nominated party representatives that will coordinate with MNAs-elect of different regions.

The PTI leader said that Pervaiz Khattak will be the coordinator for KP and Fata members-elect, Dr Arif Alvi for the lawmaker belonging to Sindh, Shafqat Mahmood for MNAs-elect of central Punjab, Senator Sawar for western part of Punjab, Amir Kayani for northern Punjab and he himself would coordinate with the members from southern Punjab.

IMRAN MUKHTAR