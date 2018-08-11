Share:

Islamabad - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was diagnosed with high level of body fats in his medical reports after he was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in emergency, Friday.

The medical board constituted for examining the health situation of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar received his medical reports suggesting increase in level of fats than normal due to improper diet.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar has been sentenced to one year by accountability court and is imprisoned at Adiala jail along with former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and his wife Maryam Nawaz.

The medical reports received after the emergency treatment given to Muhammad Safdar at private ward of PIMS cardiac center suggested that liver and kidneys are functioning normally, while the diabetes of the patient is also controlled.

The medical team suggested ten medical tests for Muhammad Safdar and majority of test results were found in normal range.

However Triglycerides level (develops in body when one consumes more fats then he burns) were found at a highly increased level. An official talking to The Nation said that the normal range for Triglycerides100-150 while in Muhammad Safdar’s report it was found at 335 level.

“But the sugar is now controlled and liver and kidneys are also functioning normal as per the report,” said the official. The official said that Muhammad Safdar has been advised to take a simple diet and exercise plenty in this situation.

PIMS spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khawja talking to The Nation said that a medical team compromising senior doctors from gastro, surgery and medicine are still observing his health.

Dr. Waseem also said that no decision of discharging him from the hospital has yet been taken as it depends on suggestion of the medical team.

PIMS administration had constituted five members board for the medical examination of Muhammad Safdar. The board is headed by Prof. Tanveer Khaliq, head of General Surgery, Dr. Atif Inam Shami (Surgery), Dr. Mashood (Gastroenterology) Dr. Fibha Syed (General Medicine) and Dr. Mujahid Raza from department of radiology.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was shifted to the PIMS on Thursday after he suffered a post-surgical complication induced by serious gastrointestinal infection due to the intake of jail food.

Capt (retd) Safdar had earlier undergone a gastric bypass, a type of weight loss surgery, and he was advised to take a specific amount of food in his diet [protein diet].

Condition of Capt Safdar deteriorated after having jail food [langar], before the former premier and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were brought to Adiala jail, where the Sharifs have not been provided a chef.