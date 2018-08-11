Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday barred NAB from arresting the former Chairman of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Ayaz Khan Niazi, in the corruption case pertaining to purchase of real estate on unfair rates.

While hearing the case on Friday over NICL scandal, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked two inquiries were under way against Niazi.

He criticised NAB during his remarks,stating that the anti-graft body arrests those who are in Pakistan while leaves out the ones who are supposed to be taken into custody.

The CJP said those who had to be arrested have fled the country. “We know how people are facilitated in fleeing abroad.”

Earlier on May 7, 2017, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) unearthed over 200 illegal appointments in National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL) Karachi made during PPP government from 2009 to 2012.

As per details, FIA completed an investigation into illegal appointments in NICL Karachi. During the investigation, the Agency has detected over 200 illegal appointments on different posts in the Company. The illegal appointments were made during last PPP’s government from 2009 to 2012.

They added that following the approval of DG FIA, the Inquiry Committee will register cases against those responsible for the illegal appointments.

NICCL General Manager, Director Admin and other concerned officers will be booked in the case.

The agency will also approach courts for reversing the illegal appointments.