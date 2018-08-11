Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday lifted the ban on recruitments on different posts in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The top court observed that most of the issues in the facility had been resolved while some of the issues would be looked after formation of new government.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijzaul Ahsan took up the matter of 921 fresh appointments and launching of 20 projects in PIMS for hearing.

During the hearing, the chief justice observed that condition of hospital was improved and people of federal capital were being facilitated. He, however, observed that issues persisted in the Polyclinic Hospital.

Dr Waqar informed the bench that three projects had been completed in PIMS due to which 382 vacancies were generated and the recruitment would be conducted with permission of the top court. The Chief Justice remarked that the ban on recruitments was imposed due to irregularities in the appointments, adding hiring may be made if necessary.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Syed Nayyar Rizvi submitted a report regarding fresh appointments and starting of projects in PIMS.

He informed the bench that PIMS had submitted the cases of 1005 vacancies for filling through initial recruitment for BPS 1 to BPS 20 which had fallen vacant.

He submitted that due to autonomous status of PIMS, the Establishment Division was requested to approve the new composition of Departmental Selection Committees (DSC) and issue necessary concurrence for filling the vacant posts in PIMS. In response, he informed, the Establishment Division issued NOC for filling these vacancies. Rizvi further said that the 21 posts of BS-17 Assistant Anesthetist, 14 posts of BS-17 Assistant Dental Surgeon, 294 posts of BS-17 Medical Officer, 24 posts of BS-18 Senior Registrar and 29 posts of BS-18 Assistant Professor had been advertised.

The case of filling 249 posts for nursing cadre is also under process in the FPSC, he added.

According to the report, PIMS had also forwarded requisitions of 375 posts from BS1 to BS 15 for the advertisement but due to ban on recruitment imposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on permanent posts, the Establishment Division was unable to process the matter further.

As soon as the ban is lifted by the ECP, the recruitment process will be re-started accordingly, the report stated.

The report also includes the detail of 20 ongoing and new schemes in PIMS under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19.

The cost of establishment of centre for Haematology Disorder at PIMS is Rs588 million and Rs400 million are allocated in PSDP 2018-19. The cost of up-gradation of Non-Radiation Diagnostic Service is Rs198 million while Rs98 million is allocated in PSDP 2018-19. Rs725 million is the cost of replacement/up-gradation of HVAC Plant Room Equipment and allied works. The capital cost of Islamabad Cancer Hospital is Rs1998 million while Rs265 million is allocated in PSDP 2018-19.

Likewise, Rs.7439 million is the cost of Establishment of Centre of Neuroscience and Rs. 300 million is allocated in PSDP 2018-19 for it. The capital cost of establishment Unit for Shredding, Sterilising and Disposal of Medical Waste at SZAMBU is Rs295.3 million while the same has been allocated in PSDP 2018-19.

Rs222 million is the cost for construction of female doctors hostel at PIMS and Rs50 million is allocated in the PSDP 2018-19. The project modified PC-I is under process. Rs25 million is allocated in the PSDP 2018-19 for establishing Cardiac Centre Extension Block at PIMS while its cost is Rs100 million, however, the project’s feasibility is under process.

The cost of up-gradation of Gastroenterology Department and replacement of equipment for advance liver is Rs386 million while Rs100 million is allocated in PSDP 2018-19.

The cost of revised PC-I of construction of Nursing Hostel at PIMS is Rs59.4 million. The project has been approved and Rs50 million is allocated in the PSDP 2018-19. Similarly, the project of up-gradation of Nephrology Department has also been approved whose cost is Rs5 million and the same amount is allocated in PSDP 2018-19.

Rs603.9 million is the cost of up-gradation of existing facilities of organ transplantation at PIMS. The cost of procurement of equipment for ENT, head and neck surgery department is Rs60 million and it has also been approved.

The cost of Hospital Waste Management System (installation of incinerators) is Rs56.8 million. Rs2000 million is the cost of extension of Organ Transplant Centre and its PC-I is awaited while Rs500 million allocated in PSDP 2018-19.

Establishment of PMU at PIMS, procurement of equipment for Opthalmology Department, renovation of existing MICU at PIMS and installation of chillers for Mortuary Department will cost Rs204 million. All these four projects have been approved.

Up-gradation of other facilities at PIMS will cost Rs200 million and the same amount is allocated in the PSDP 2018-19 but the project is unapproved. The report also mentioned six projects which are not reflected in the PSDP 2018-19.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan while hinting at paying visit to PIMS in coming two days adjourned the hearing of the case for August 31.