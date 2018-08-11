Share:

MADRID:- After ordering football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to pay 18.8 million euros to settle a tax fraud claim, Spanish authorities have reduced the sum by two million euros, the El Mundo daily reported Friday. Spain's taxman and Ronaldo's advisors made the deal to settle claims the 33-year-old, who has since moved to Italy's Juventus, hid income generated from image rights while he was playing for Real Madrid. According to El Mundo, tax authorities realised he paid two million euros too much last year for image rights he sold in 2014. That means he only has to pay 16.7 million euros.