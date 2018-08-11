Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Secretariat has made special arrangements for the preliminary session of the 15th National Assembly, which has been summoned on August 13, 2018.

In this regard, a Control Room and Facilitation Centre has been set up in the Parliament House to assist and facilitate the newly-elected Members of the National Assembly.

The control room has been established in the service branch of the National Assembly which will remain opened round-the-clock while the facilitation centre set up in the Committee Room No 2 for collection of Bio-data of MNA elect, issuance of MNAs Folders/Bags containing various assembly documents, preparation of photographs, collection of local/permanent addresses and preparation of identity cards of newly elected Members of National Assembly will remain open 9am to 9pm, according to a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

To ensure foolproof security and shortage of seating capacity in galleries only two galleries passes will be issued to each member of the National Assembly for their guests on written requests on the occasion of oath-taking of members, election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker and ascertainment of the Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

The members have also requested to provide full names of their guests with CNIC Nos and vehicle Nos a day before to the National Assembly Secretariat otherwise the guests will not be allowed to enter into the red zone.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a circular in this regard to all the members (elect) of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly Secretariat will remain open on Saturday (August 11) and Sunday (August 12) in connection with the preliminary session of the National Assembly.