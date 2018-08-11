Share:

BADIN - The Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) organised an education awareness rally in Tando Bago in connection of rights to education for marginalised communities of district Badin on the other day.

The rally was participated by huge number of civil society, teachers, journalists, parents, citizens and representatives of the local government. The organisation also held press briefing and a session of the district education interest group in the hall of Aiwan-e-Sahafat Badin. While addressing the session and briefing Dodo Khan Zardari, SPO district coordinator, Sheerin Sikander Khaskheli, program officer and Sawan Junejo said that the literacy rate in Badin was 44.99, and survey of Alif Ailan Badin was in the rank of 124 out of 141 districts of Pakistan which proves devastating condition of education in Badin.

They said that out of 2,991 schools more than 2,252 schools were facing lack of electricity, 1,362 wash rooms, 1,616 compound walls and 1,963 schools were deprived of pure drinking water.

They said that many schools of the district were sustaining shortage of furniture and non-availability of buildings including deplorable educational institutions. They said that the organisation was working in eight union councils of Tando Bago and providing basic facilities while striving hard for increasing enrollment. They said they were also working on local basis to facilitate furniture, pure drinking water, electricity, repair and maintenance of school buildings with collaboration and coordination of local stake holders and representatives of the School Management Committee (SMC). They also briefed that the schools of Tando Bago taluka were deprived of basic facilities including 254 schools suffers of non-availability of electricity, 208 wash rooms, 163 compound walls, 274 inadequate sewerage system while 128 schools suffers of shortage of furniture.

They said that education is basic right of every child and it was responsibility of government to provide all needed facilities and implement the Article 25 (A) of constitution.

Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Badin Press Club president, Haroon Gopang, Aiwan-e-Sahafat Badin president and senior journalists Mustafa Jamali, Abdul Majeed Mallah, Haji Khalid Mehmood Ghuman, Abdul Hameed Soomro, Noor Hassan Solangi, Hussain Soomro and others were present on the occation.