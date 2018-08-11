Share:

KARACHI - Police on Friday claimed to have arrested at least three suspects for their alleged involvement in attempted murder of a young girl after subjecting her to rape at a farmhouse in the locality of Gulshan-e-Maymar Karachi.

According to the police officials the incident took place at a farm house situated in the locality of the Gulhsan-e-Maymar Karachi while victim 20-year-old young girl resident of Landhi neighbourhood went to the farmhouse with her friends after a domestic dispute with the family.

Police said that the girl had left a house about two days ago to visit his friend, namely Shahrukh and since then she was missing. The girl‘s friend took her to the farmhouse where she was consumed drug in cold drink and then raped. The alleged rapist attempted to strangler her to death when she tried to resist. The officer said that the key suspect’s friends also attempted to safe a girl; however, the key suspect also scuffled with them.

Police officials said that the accused later attempted her to death and dumped her in unconscious condition believing her to death; however, luckily, she survived and informed the police. Police on information responded rapidly and arrested three suspects from their resident during raids.

Police officials said that the victim girl claimed that the apprehended suspects were innocent as they attempted to safe her while a key suspect managed to escape. The girl was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors confirmed that she was subjected to rape.

The police have registered a case while further investigation was underway. Meanwhile Sindh Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi has sought the detailed report of the incident. The police was looking for a key suspect allegedly involved in drugged, raped and attempt to murder a girl while further investigation was underway.