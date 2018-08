Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau on her first death anniversary. In his tweet, Shehbaz said Dr Ruth was an icon and role model who dedicated her life for humanity. “What a life she lived in service of suffering humanity! She left behind a legacy that is worthy of celebration, an all important lesson that selfless service of humanity is what makers our life truly meaningful,” Shehbaz said.