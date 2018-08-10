Share:

SIALKOT-Preparations for the celebration of the Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm were on their peak in Sialkot region on Friday.

National flags could be seen on the cars, motorcycles, trucks, etc also fluttering atop the government and private buildings, houses, markets and shops in Sialkot City, Sialkot Cantt, Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas here.

Some shopkeepers said that their business was gaining momentum as the demand for buntings and stickers bearing the pictures of flags and national heroes had gone up in the market.

They said the prices of all these items have shot up but the people were caring little about the prices. On the other hand, the sale of fireworks also continued in the Sialkot district despite a ban, and even kids are busy to enjoy these firecrackers though their explosion distracts people in busy streets in a bid to celebrate Independence Day in their own way.

Shops, buildings, the government offices and houses are being decorated to celebrate this special occasion. Both the young and old have started preparing for the Independence Day celebrations in their own style. The children can be seen buying buntings, stickers and badges from their pocket money.

Meanwhile, the Independence Day celebrations began at University of Sialkot (USKT) and other areas of Sialkot districts with the hoisting of national flags.

The participants cut the Independence Day cake and hoisted the national flag. USKT Vice Chancellor Dr Ijaz A Qureshi, Chairman of Board of Governors of USKT Faisal Manzur, Chairman Air Sial Airline Fazal Jillani, Chairman of Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT) Muhammad Hanif Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, Registrar Dr Zahur Sheikh, Director Students Affairs UoS Kaleem Raza, a large number of the USKT students, their teachers, senior journalists attended the prestigious ceremony.

The students also presented national songs. The participants also released hundreds of colourful balloons in the air as symbols of peace in connection with the Independence Day. Faisal Manzur said that independent Pakistan was a special blessing from Allah and now it is the responsibility of the people of the country to make it strong and prosperous. Dr Ijaz congratulated the people on the auspicious occasion. He said, “The day reminds us all the sacrifices and endeavors of the Muslims of the Subcontinent they made to achieve independence.”

Fazal Jillani said, “While celebrating the Independence Day, it is incumbent upon us to revive the spirit of national unity and follow the Quaid’s guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.” Hanif Khan said, “Let us make a firm resolve today to make an all-out effort to achieve the objectives of creation of Pakistan.” The DPO vowed to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous democratic country where will of the people, equality, justice and brotherhood reign supreme.

Rana Babar Suhail of Mass Communication Department said, “Let us resolve to work hard to strengthen democracy in Pakistan and follow the sayings of the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.” The USKT Registrar said that August 14 is the day to remember those martyrs who sacrificed their lives for independence of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattu, while presiding over a meeting reviewed the arrangements in this regard. He said that the main national flag-hoisting ceremony would be held at the historical Sialkot Fort on Aug 14. He said that a large number of the people from all walks of life would participate in the colourful ceremony.

He added that the colourful flag hoisting ceremony would be held under the supervision of Sialkot Municipal Corporation, as the preparations for the celebrations were gaining momentum day by day. He that all the government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil, the birth place of Allama Iqbal, Govt Murray College Sialkot, the alma mater of Allama Iqbal, all the main streets, roads and bazaars were illuminated and decorated like the bride with national flags and colourful buntings. He said that the competitions of speeches, national songs and seminars in connection with the Independence Day would also be held at all the schools, colleges, universities under the supervision of the Sialkot district.