ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on August 09 for the combined income groups remained unchanged at 229.55 points compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator based weekly inflation has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 witnessed nominal increase of 0.08 percent as it went up from 217.37 points in the previous week to 217.55 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001 to 12,000 and Rs12,001 to 18,000 witnessed nominal increase of 0.04 percent and 0.03 percent respectively while the SPI for income groups from Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 witnessed no change and for income groups above Rs35,000, it decreased nominally by 0.03 percent.

During the week under review, average prices of 7 items registered decrease, while 17 items increased with the remaining 29 items' prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included chicken, bananas, onions, potatoes, mash pulse, moong pulse and mustard oil.

The items, which registered increase in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, LPG Cylinder, cooked beef, match box, eggs, cooked daal, gur, gram pulse, bath soap, red chilly, rice (irri-6), masoor pulse, wheat flour, wheat, garlic, vegetable ghee (loose)and sugar.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), bread, beef, mutton, milk (fresh) curd, milk (powdered), cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin), salt, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.