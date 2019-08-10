Share:

Rawalpindi-Special squads have been constituted to arrest members of banned outfits and others involved in collecting skins of sacrificial animals without NoC in the district on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The special squads were formed by City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana as per the SOPs issued by the Punjab Home Department. Divisional SPs will supervise the special squads to discourage illegal collection of skins of sacrificial animals by the members of banned outfits, he said.

In this regard, a meeting was held with the CPO in the chair.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation Faisal, SP Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar Ali, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SP Rawal Division AKram Khan Niazi and other senior and junior police officers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, CPO Faisal Rana said that members of banned organisations and those included in the fourth schedule had become active in collecting skins of sacrificial animals which, he said, is an illegal act.

Similarly, many others are involved in such exercise without having permission from the DC Rawalpindi, he said. He said that strict action would be taken against the violators and cases would also be registered against them. He said that security had been put on high alert to maintain law and order situation in the district on eve of Eid-ul-Azha and August 14. “Police have received terror threats and all the arrangements have been made to tackle any untoward incident,” he said.

He said that security of mosques, ‘imambargahs’, other worship places and bazaars had also been beefed up by deputing well-equipped cops. He said that police patrolling had been enhanced in all sensitive places to keep a vigil on anti-social elements.