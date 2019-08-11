Share:

PESHAWAR - There was a time when militants and military were face to face for overpowering each other to impose their own ideology, where common people could not expect that peace would be restored in this militancy-stricken region and it would become a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where they would have freedom of movement and freedom of business along with their own elected representatives in the provincial assembly, but this dream came true and now these areas are a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

How this dream came true and how this goal was achieved? It was due to sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army soldiers who put their lives in danger and defeated not only terrorists but also turned away their ideologies. During this period the security forces retrieved 47,000 square kilometer area from their possession and physically eliminated their ‘No go areas’.

The security forces completed fencing of 68 percent areas which is 563 kilometer out of 830 kilometer while 213 forts out of total 443 forts have been completed on the western border. Prominent forts among them are JSP Fort Dir with 13,000 feet height, SGS Fort Dir 10,460 feet. Border terminals including Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoor Ada have been improved. The government has also recruited 9,000 persons in army and FC.

People were compensated for their houses and businesses and their schools and health institutions were reconstructed in a modern way to impart education and provide better health facilities to dwellers.

As many as 336 schools were reconstructed where quality education to 13,000 children was being imparted. Besides these schools, 2500 more students are studying in Cadet College. Prominent educational institutions include Cadet College Wana, Education Complex Khar Bajaur Agency, Education Complex Parachinar and Boys Degree College Ghilju.

In term of health facilities the government has reconstructed/upgraded 37 health institutes where bed capacities have been increased up to 17 percent as compared to previous setup while modern amenities have been ensured to provide best possible treatment to patients. Regarding infrastructure development, 873 kilometer major roads have been completed and 863 kilometer of small roads were reconstructed. Similarly 682 kilometer new roads in tribal districts are under construction which would improve regional and local connectivity.

Likewise the business activities in the merged districts improved to great extent where 70 new business centers have been established which comprised 3000 shops.

An agriculture park in Wana and a procession unit of Chilgoza have been established to improve the agriculture potential of the area.

The deserted dry terrain of South Waziristan Agency has started production of pine nuts of supreme quality, where the newly-established pine seeds (Chilgoza) processing unit in agriculture park of South Waziristan Agency will boost pine nuts export of Pakistan which is already ranked second largest exporters of Pine seeds after China.

The processing unit consists of several portions, which include collection point, inspection, storage house, clearing unit, processing units and loading point. The pine cone first reaches the collection point where it is cleared by clearing inspectors.

After collection and clearing, the pine cone is processed for cutter which divides it into pieces and shift to main processing unit. The seeds are separated from the cone. The pure seeds then stored in store house of the units where it is packed and stored for further supply.

Confidence of the people has restored and they have been repatriated to their houses in far flung areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the meantime some anti-state elements appeared in the socio-political domain, exploiting war-affected population through social media but despite their propaganda, with help of national cohesion, peaceful elections were held for the merged districts to get representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.