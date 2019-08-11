Share:

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Indian High Commission in London on Saturday, to express their anger at the Indian government's revocation of special status for Kashmir.

Protestors in United States took over Times Square in New York City to protest against the growing atrocities in Kashmir caused by the Indian government.

Protest organiser and CEO of Restless Beings, Mabrur Ahmed, said India was creating a "colonial settler state” inside Kashmir.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed special constitutional provisions for Kashmir that date back to India's independence. The region has also been flooded with security forces, the internet has been largely cut off, and activists have reported a crackdown on the residents of the disputed valley.