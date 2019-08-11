Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan has ordered to appoint a new additional session judge and four more civil judges in Ahmedpur East while a record room and a Khidmat Markaz will also be established here.

This was stated by Tehsil Bar Association Ahmedpur East President Sardar Nazar Hussain Aslam during a media talk here on Saturday. He informed that approval for the construction of the Judicial Complex was on the cards, adding that both Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar and Chief Justice Lahore High Court had issued necessary directions to Punjab Revenue Board.