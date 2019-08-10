Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan has ordered to appoint a new additional session judge and four more civil judges in Ahmedpur East while a record room and a Khidmat Markaz will also be established here. This was stated by Tehsil Bar Association Ahmedpur East President Sardar Nazar Hussain Aslam during a media talk here on Saturday. He informed that approval for the construction of the Judicial Complex was on the cards, adding that both Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar and Chief Justice Lahore High Court had issued necessary directions to Punjab Revenue Board. He said that superior judiciary would provide required funds for the construction of new judicial complex at Ahmedpur East. Similarly, Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar has accepted our invitation to address Tehsil Bar Association in near future. Sardar Nazar Hussain Aslam disclosed that Punjab Governor would announce a residential colony for the lawyer community of Ahmedpur East subdivision during his visit to Ahmedpur East. He stated: “Three additional session judges are disposing of cases in Ahmedpur East nowadays. But due to a large number of pending cases, we requested Chief Justice Lahore High Court for the posting of one more additional session judge and four civil judges here.”