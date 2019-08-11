Share:

ISLAMABAD - All-rounder Ali Imran has vowed to deliver in Pakistan’s premier domestic tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’, and Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) to earn place in national team.

Talking to The Nation, 21-year old Ali, who has a successful season last year as an all-rounder, said: “I am very excited ever since Wasim Khan has taken over the charge as new PCB Managing Director. The youngsters like me are very hopeful about our future, as the MD is young and has played top level cricket in England and so far, the steps he has taken for not only national team, women team and especially for the juniors are clear indication of his vision and will to take Pakistan cricket to new levels.”

The all-rounder said that his job is to give his 100 percent and rest is on the shoulders of PCB and the selectors. “I had played against England Lions in UAE, in the Emerging Asia Cup, Pakistan Cup, National T20 Cup, national one-day cup and I was part of Karachi Kings in PSL-4. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to showcase my talent in the last PSL, but I learnt a lot while sitting in the dugout with the international mega stars and Pakistani greats.

“Even the Karachi Kings coach Mickey Arthur, who was also national team head coach, was always ready to help the youngsters. His presence, motivation and guidance is key for me. I have been working nine hours daily in the ground and gym and I had managed to improve my fitness and taken it to new levels,” he added.

About new domestic format, he said: “I don’t know why people are against the revamped domestic structure. We must give time to it and the players and management go through the process and if there is any issue, it can easily be resolved. I am sure six teams in the premier tournament will make it challenging and enthralling. If the best players play against each other, it will not only improve the quality but also provide national team with so many future stars.”

He also thanked his father Ch Ajmal Sabir, who is a cricket administrator and former manager of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and his brother Hassan Irtaza Chaudhry for their all-out support. “Both are the binding force behind my success. It is my father’s passion and support, which always motivated me through hard times.”

He said he is very optimistic about his chances to represent the national team in longer and shorter formats. “This year, my top priority is to play in the PSL-5 and help my team register wins with my all-round performances. I am a new ball batsman and would love to bat top of the order and smash bowlers to all corners of the park.

“I can also bowl at 140 plus with consistent pace. I am new ball bowler and I had taken lot of wickets for my club and department and also for Islamabad Region. If I am given opportunity, I won’t let down my team and the country. I am looking forward to have a great season ahead and force my way into the national team,” Ali concluded.