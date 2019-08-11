Share:

KARACHI - The Nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour on Monday to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will be dawned with prayers at Eidgahs and mosques where the scholars will be delivering special sermons to highlight the importance of sacrifice. The religious scholars in their sermons would also urge the people to donate meat of their sacrificial animals to the needy and poor persons. After the prayer, the people will slaughter their sacrificial animals to commemorate Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi.

Eid Holidays

Earlier, the government had announced Eid holidays according to which the government employees will be observing holidays from August 12 to 15.

Security

As many as 48,000 police personnel would perform security duties on Eid-ul-Azha across the province. The provincial police personnel will also be deployed outside Eidgahs, mosques and Imambargahs. The policemen would also be patrolling on bikes to ensure that one could collect animals hides by force from the people.

The spokesman for the police department asked the citizens to inform the law enforcement agency if they found anything suspicious or found someone collecting the hides forcefully. The provincial police chief directed his sub ordinates to ensure enforcement of code of conduct Sindh Government to collect animals hides.

Code of conduct

The Government of Sindh Home Department has issued code of conduct for collection of sacrificial skins / hides on Eidul Azha 1440 Hijri. The Home Department Government of Sindh has announced that on Eid ul Azha various political, religious and social welfare organizations, parties collect the hides skins of sacrificial animals.

“It becomes a matter of competition among the organizations and parties which create law and order problems for the provincial government. Keeping in view the situation the Government has decided that for collection of skinshides from the approval of concerned commissioner or deputy commissioners,” said a press statement issued earlier.

It added that only those parties, organizations, welfare organizations and religious institutions will be allowed which are registered and put their signature upon the code of conduct and abide by the rules and regulations of the code of conduct.

“No one is allowed to install any type of camp for the collection of skins. Loud Speaker, slogans and announcement from masajids, offices of different political parties and organizations will not be allowed. Any type of poster or banner will also prohibited. No one will be allowed to collect the hides from door to door,” said a statement.

Every organization collecting skins is required to keep with themselves CNIC, Card of Organization and authority letter from the commissioner when they carry out the hides from one place to another amd in the case of non compliance the law enforcement personnel are authorized to forfeit the hides/ skins.

Every type of arms, baton , steel bars are ban for the three days of Eid ul Azha. This ban will also be extended upon licenced arms. For the compliance of the ban the law enforcement agencies will hold checking of motorcyclesand cars at different places and every organization is required to keep their workers well informed so that they will cooperate will law enforcement agencies. Unauthorized collection of skins or non compliance of code of conduct will result in action as per law against the organization/ worker and the skins will be forfeited. Every applicant is required to obtain security clearance from concerned law enforcement organization.

The chief minister said that a complete ban on hides of sacrificial animals. Under the new arrangement the hides were allowed to those organisations which were certified by concerned deputy commissioners and after that utilization of funds generated through hides were also audited, he said.

KU I-DAY CELEBRATIONS

The teachers, administrative and non-teaching staff of the University of Karachi will celebrate the 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at the ground floor of the New Administration Building KU.

The proceedings of the program will commence from 7:45 am while KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will hoist the national flag at 8am. He will also address the faculty members, employees and students of KU.

Special prayer for the wellbeing of the nation and the country and people of Kashmir will also be made at the end. Students, who have represented and won laurels for the varsity in different co-curricular competitions nationally and internationally, will be awarded with medals/awards.

The Karachi University bus service (points) will be in operation on August 14 and schedule has already been issued by the KU Transport Department.