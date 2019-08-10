Share:

Lahore-Renowned Pakistani businessmen Bilal Nadeem has stepped into Pakistani showbiz industry.

According, to the sources he has completed his Masters from York University Canada and willing to pursue his acting career in Pakistan.

Talking to this scribe, Bilal said: “It was my dream to pursue acting and modeling career but decided to complete my education first and simultaneously, did many diploma’s in acting.”

He added: “I believe Pakistani films and dramas are doing great & following new trends. Therefore, I am looking forward to work in industry and to make my own identity in showbiz industry”.

He further added: “For me acting is not a job. It is something I would love to do. I will never do acting for the sake of awards and rewards. I will do it because I love challenges.”