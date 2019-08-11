Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has decided to spray the city with rose water to do away with the foul smell after sacrifice of animals during Eid holidays.

On the occasion of Eidul Azha, the district administration, Lahore Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Agency and Cantonment Boards will work on inter-agency model for cleanliness in the city.

LWMC will distribute about 1.8 million biodegradable waste bags in Lahore. The waste bags will be made available free of cost in UC Camps, Zonal Offices, major mosques and Eidgahs.

LWMC will take special cleanliness measures in coordination with the district administration and Wasa. At least 3,400 pickups will take part in the Eidul Azha cleanliness operation and 296 camps will be set up in all union councils.

The administrations of private societies will be responsible for collection of waste within their premises whereas LWMC will collect and transport waste from designated points only.

LMWC workers on Saturday staged a fleet march to raise awareness among people about cleanliness during Eidul Azha.

March started from LWMC head office led by Provincial Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed, Managing Director of LWMC Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Malik and Deputy Commissioner of Lahore Saleha Saeed.

LWMC MD and DC of Lahore distributed public awareness leaflets among the citizens regarding their vital role in maintaining cleanliness during Eidul Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed said the district administration was working to facilitate citizens and ensured the city looks clean during the upcoming Eidul Azha.

The LWMC MD said the department is working on a war footing to facilitate citizens during Eidul Azha, special arrangements have been made to lift animal waste from every nook and corner of the city on time. He said that without cooperation of the public LWMC cannot keep the provincial capital clean and emphasized that citizens should take special bio degradable waste bags from Union Council Camps for proper disposal of animal waste.

LWMC GM (Operations) Sohail Malik said that LWMC is working round the clock to maintain cleanliness in the city and it is just subject to a positive response from the citizens.

Head of Communication Jamil Khawar stated that citizens should dial LWMC helpline 1139 for swift redressal of complaints or can also use mobile application Clean Lahore.