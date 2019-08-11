Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered strict action against the transporters involved in overcharging on Eidul Azha.

He has directed officers of the transport department and the administration to personally visit bus terminals and check fares. He has also directed provincial ministers to check fares. He said nobody will be allowed to fleece people on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The staff of the transport department in big and small cities has been directed to monitor transport fares. Strict action will be taken against officers and officials who will show negligence in performance of their duties.

The chief minister also took notice of malfunctioning water coolers and directed the officers concerned to make them functional immediately. He said no dereliction will be tolerated in provision of facilities for passengers of Metro Bus Service.

Rs15b allocated for rural roads

Also, the chief minister presided over a meeting of the transport department and Punjab Mass Transit Authority. The matters of Metro Bus Services of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi were discussed in the meeting. The chief minister was briefed about completion phases of the Orange Line Metro Train. He ordered immediate completion of the Orange Line Metro Train project keeping in view the facilities of the public. He also ordered immediate construction and repair of roads connecting the Orange Line Train Tract on Thokar Niaz Beg. He said immediate steps should be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow in Thokar Niaz Beg and Thokar Niaz Beg should be remodelled to facilitate people. He sought a report from the Lahore commissioner and LDA director general on construction and repair of roads and footpaths. Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichhi, provincial adviser Salman Shah, Punjab Mass Transit Authority managing director, principal secretary to the chief minister, transport secretary, Lahore commissioner, LDA director general and other officers attended the meeting.

NAYA PAKISTAN AND MANZILAIN AASAN PROGRAMME

Decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to construct and restore roads under Naya Pakistan and Manzilain Aasan Programme. Addressing the meeting, Buzdar said the first phase of construction and restoration of rural roads will start at the cost of Rs15 billion. More funds have been earmarked for repair and construction of roads in less developed cities. He said at least five kilometres long carpeted roads will be constructed. The width of roads will be 12 feet and their thickness will be two inches. Concrete roads will be constructed in some areas to resolve water flow problems. A provincial steering committee has been constituted to look after standard and ensure timely completion of roads.

He said the first phase of the programme will be completed by December 31 and the second phase will start in January 2020. The large population living in rural areas will benefit from this project. Every district has been given funds for rural roads to the ratio of population. Rural roads will have positive influence on agriculture economy and people of rural areas will have better educational, health and other facilities.

The communications secretary gave briefing on Naya Pakistan Manzilaon Aasan Programme. The chief secretary, Planning and Development chairman, principal secretary to the chief minister, communications secretary, special secretary for finance, information secretary, in-charge of the Special Monitoring Unit and other officers attended the meeting.