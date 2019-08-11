Share:

COPENHAGEN - An explosion has hit a police station in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, the second blast to hit the city this week.

The building was damaged but no-one was injured in the incident early on Saturday, which took place just outside the city centre.

On Tuesday, there was a powerful explosion outside the national tax agency, in what the authorities say was a deliberate attack. It is unclear if the two incidents are linked.

Police say they are looking for a man who was seen fleeing the scene of the police station blast, who was wearing dark clothing and white shoes.

“This was not an accident, but a deliberate act,” Chief Police Inspector Jorgen Bergen Skov said, adding that while the investigation was still under way, nothing suggested it was terror-related.

“These were attacks against buildings, not people,” he said. “But it is too early to say anything about the motive.”