Share:

LAHORE - Hundreds of thousands of private workers and government employees left for their native cities and villages out of the provincial metropolis to celebrate Eidul Azha with their families.

On the other hand, countless butchers, most of them untrained, are coming to Lahore, dangling their cleavers, knives and chopping blocks in search of people needing their services to slaughter sacrificial animals.

All bus stands and railways stations were overcrowded. Many had to wait for hours to get transport for their destinations.

There were also complaints of overcharging by transporters. However, such complaints are a regular feature during Eid days.

Private taxis are also doing a good business these days.

Eid is falling on Monday and everybody wants to be with their families as soon as possible. Rush at bus stands and railway stations will also be seen on Sunday and Monday. As for sacrificial animals, most people have opted for cows. Camels are also seen in the city but they are much less in numbers.

A cow or a camel can be shared by seven people, while one sheep or goat can be sacrificed on behalf of one person. The growing trend of offering what is called collective sacrifice is indicative of the decrease in buying power of the people.

There are many who used to offer sacrifice in the past but are unable to sustain the tradition as their incomes have gone down.

Of the butchers seen strolling in the city, most are untrained who will be involved in this ‘profession’ only for the Eid days. Buyers are selecting animals from a number of make-shift markets in the city. Buying continues even on Eid days.

Since sacrifice can be offered for three days, there are many who like to slaughter their animals on second and third day of Eid. Economic factor is behind this consideration. A camel, cow, sheep or goat can be purchased for much less compared to what they cost of the Eid day.