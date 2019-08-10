Share:

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa and other officers on Saturday reviewed arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha and the Independence Day celebrations. On the occasion, the DC said that the nation would observe August 15 (India’s Independence Day) as black day to convey a message to international community that India had usurped Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination by force,” he said. Similarly, August 14 (Pakistan’s Independence Day) would be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, he added. He said that the district admin and its departments were also making efforts to overwhelm the outbreak of dengue in the city.

Flanked by City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana, DC Chaudhry Ali Randhawa addressed a presser at Gymkhana on arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha and the Independence Day celebrations.

Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Capt (R) Rai Mazhar, DSP Airport Circle Syed Tahir Kazmi, Registrar Urban Iqbal Sanghera, AC Saddar Zahid Khan and other senior and junior police and district administration officers were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the press briefing, the DC said that the Pakistan Independence Day would be celebrated with zeal and fervour across the country. He said that since August 14 coincided with Eid-ul-Azha, the district government had made comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness in the city. “For the purpose, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation (RWMC) has distributed a total of 400 big shopping bags to the residents to put animals’ remains and the sanitary workers will lift these remains of sacrificial animal to dump it in proper places,” he said.

He said that all the civic bodies including WASA had been put on alert during monsoon season to meet any kind of emergency. He said that the district administration had been issuing warnings to the owners of housing societies to make proper sewerage systems so that rain water could not inundate anywhere. “We will register FIRs against the owners of private housing societies where there from any loss of life or property is reported,” he said.

CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana, while speaking on the occasion, said that police were fully prepared to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and Pakistan Independence Day. He said that a comprehensive security plan had also been devised to provide protection to lives and property of citizens. He said that special attention was being paid to facilitate the tourists flocking Murree on the eve of Eid and Independence Day. He said that the prime responsibility of the police was to shield the lives and property of public. He warned the youth to avoid showing stunts on motorcycles and cars on eve of Eid and Pakistan Independence Day otherwise strict action would be taken against them. “Display of weapons has been banned in Murree,” he said.

On a query, the CPO replied that the robber Hammad alias Maddi Satti was killed in firing of his own accomplices and not with the bullets of police during an encounter that took place in Tirkhian Village, in the limits of Police Station Kahuta. “All the station house officers are being posted on merit and without any political pressure.”

There is no room for the corrupt and black sheep in police department. Those who are serving as SHO will have to perform or go home,” he said in response to another question by a journalist. CTO Bin Ashraf stated that extra force of wardens and senior officers would be deployed in Murree to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the tourists.

Meanwhile, the DC and the CPO held an open court at Government Degree College for Women, Rehmatabad for redressing the problems of public. Flanked by Parliamentary Secretary on Revenue Punjab Chaudhry Adnan, SP Potohar Syed Ali, the officers said that the open courts were being held across the district following the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab to facilitate the masses at their door steps. Scores of residents appeared before the officers and lodged complaints against the police and district government officers. The DC and CPO issued on-the-spot orders to remove the grievances of the complainants.