Philanthropists in Pakistan spend billions of rupees every year for the benefits of underprivileged countrymen, making Pakistan one of the most generous charity giving nations in the world. It is not merely an assumption; the world has witnessed the success of some very unique charitable initiatives in our country. The mode of charity at Eid-ul-Azha is slightly different as Muslims all over the country buy animals and sacrifice them in the name of Allah Almighty distributing their meat to the poor. Similarly people donate the hides of the animals to charitable organizations to help them in raising funds for the poor.

Religious sentiments for this Eid are on peak all over the country. Every one, either kid or adult, seems to be busy in the purchase of sacrificial animals. Qurbani is the Sunnah of our beloved prophet (PBUH). It teaches us to sacrifice our most loved thing in the name of Allah to the deserving. The beauty of these festivals especially of Eid Ul-Azha can be magnified by taking care of a few points.

The most important thing to look after on Eid Ul-Azha is cleanliness. Qurbani is one of the most important religious obligations and so is cleanliness, which is not just the municipality’s responsibility but also the social responsibility of every citizen to keep his surroundings clean. So at this Eid, make a difference by taking especial care of cleanliness in your streets.

Same like remains, hides of animals are not disposed of in the proper manner. Hide is a sellable commodity,but it requires proper treatment for preservation. A high number of hides are ruined due to improper treatment every year, which results in a loss of millions of rupees. Common people performing sacrifice have to make sure of two things; preservation of hide and donating it to the right charity instution. So on this Eid, make sure to donate it to the right organization.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) is one such charity organization which has instilled trust in the hearts of the people since the last twenty-five years through its untiring efforts of treating seventy five (75%) of poor and deserving cancer patients for free. Every year SKMCH&RC establishes a number of camps in all localities of every major city.

Volunteers belonging to the hospital shed their sweat in hot and humid weather to collect hides, which are later sold in the hide market and the revenue generated from this sale is spent in providing free treatment to poor cancer patients at the two CKMCH&RC Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar. The third and largest Shaukat Khanum Hospital is now being constructed in Karachi. Help SKMCH&RC by visiting your nearest camp and donating the hides of the sacrificed animals to contribute in saving precious lives of people suffering from cancer as does your zakat, sadqa and donations all over the year.