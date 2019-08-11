Share:

Kiken is a small village which is situated on the eastern side of Turbat. The village population has been increasing day by day. As a result, numerous students are facing multiple problems in their lives. The village has only a primary school in which students study till 5th class. Some students do not read after primary education because their parents cannot afford to send them to the city for the continuation of their further studies.

A few students join Shahrak high school which is located in another village that is far away from Kiken. Whenever the students face hardships and problems, they get demotivated and end up the journey of studies.

So, I request the government of Balochistan and Educational officers to solve this issue as soon as possible in order to protect the education of the students in Kiken. I hope that immediate actions will be taken very soon.

HANEEF PHULLAN,

Turbat.