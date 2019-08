Share:

KARACHI - The following are the Eidul Azha prayer timings in various Eidgahs, mosques and other places:

Fiqh Hanfia

6:20am: Jamia Masjid Khalid Bin Walid, PECHS.

6:25am: Madina Masjid, Block C, Adamjee Nagar.

6:30am: Jamia Al-Darasat Al-Islamia, opposite Safari Park, Gulshan-i-Iqbal; Gulmehar Park, Gulshan-i-Jamal; Saifrun Lawn, near Teen Talwar, Clifton; Madina Masjid, Saddar; Jamia Memon Masjid, Muslehuddin Garden, Jodia Bazaar; Jamia Masjid Kanzul Iman, Guru Mandir; Memon Masjid, Bolton Market; Jamia Masjid Allah Wali, Jacob Line; Badar Masjid, Paper Market, Light House; Zainab Masjid, Jamshed Road; Memon Masjid Sailani, Off Defence Phase-II; Aab-i-Kausar Masjid, Nagin Chowrangi; Jamia Masjid Gulistan-i-Ghousia, Choona Depot, Ranchore Line; Jamia Bunyadi Masjid, M.A. Jinnah Road, Jacob Line; Jamia Masjid Muslim Town, Sector 11/E, North Karachi; Jamia Masjid Memon, Haiderabad Colony, Jamshed Road; Madani Eidgah Maidan, Madani Masjid, behind Jacob Line; Haqqani Masjid, Green Belt, Mehmoodabad No.1.

6:45am: Jamia Masjid Nimra, near Durrani High School, Block I, North Nazimabad; Jamia Masjid Riazul Jannah, Anda Morr, North Karachi; Markaz Haneen, Quaidabad; Jamia Masjid Allah Wali, Korangi No. 4; Rehmatullil Aalameen, Bagh-i-Korangi; Sarbazi Ground, Lyari; Jamia Masjid Al-Harmain, Railway Society, Model Colony; Jamia Masjid Tariq bin Ziyad, Gulzar-i-Hijri; Jamia Masjid Rashida Abdullah, Ilyas Goth, Bin Qasim Town; Jamia Masjid Shuhada-i-Islam, Shah Latif Town; Jamia Masjid Siddiq-i-Akber, Bhains Colony; Adamjee Community Centre, Block-B, Adamjee Nagar; Jamia Masjid, Central Fire Brigade, near Civil Hospital; Jamia Masjid Memon, Siddiquabad, F. B Area; Raees Kareem Masjid, Landhi No. 6.

7:00am: Jamia Masjid Umer Farooq, Askani Muh¬alla, Hub Chowki; Mohammadi Eidgah Ground, near Farooqui Chowk, Metroville, SITE; Jamia Masjid Subhani, Gulshan Ghazi, Baldia Town; Jamia Masjid Ibada bin Samat, Qaimkhani Colony, Baldia Town; Jamia Masjid Al-Furqan, Surjani Town; Jamia Masjid Baitul Mamoor, Landhi No. 3; Quaid Park, Jamia Masjid Qaderia, Malir; Jamia Masjid Khulafa-i-Rashideen, Block 13-D, Gulshan-i-Iqbal; Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Mehmood¬abad No. 3; Sabri Masjid, Ranchore Line; Eidgah Ground, near Mohammad bin Qasim School, TPT, Meh¬moodabad; Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Nizami Road, Jacob Line; Jamia Masjid Ilyas, Ghanchi Para; Jamia Masjid Tayyaba, Punjab Town.

7:15am: Farooqui Masjid, Main Road, Gulbahar; Awais Qarni Masjid, Manora; Jamia Masjid Tayyaba, Landhi No. 1; Rehmat Masjid, Bheempura, Lyari.

7:30am: Gondal Lawn, Mehran Highway, Majeed Colony; Darul Uloom Qaderia Subhania, Shah Faisal Colony No. 5; T-Ground, F. B Area; Aqsa Eidgah, Soofi Ghulam Nabi Road, Khokhrapar No. 2; Jamia Masjid Keamari, Jackson Market; Jamia Masjid Maryam, Mehran Town, Korangi; Jamia Masjid Noor Mohammadi, Sadiqabad, Orangi Town; Jamia Masjid Jeelani, Sector 5B-3, North Karachi.

7:45am: Jamia Masjid Thanvi, Jacob Line; PECHS playground, Kashmir Road park; Eidgah Shuhada-i-Meelad, Basharat Park, Preedy Street, Lines Area; Jamia Masjid Noor Mustafa, Sector 4-B, Surjani Town; Jamia Ghousia Sheerazia, Quaidabad, Bin Qasim; Imam Ahmed Raza Eidgah, Shah Faisal Colony No. 4.

8:00am: Nishter Park; Eidgah Imam Ahmed Raza, H. M. Ground, Korangi No. 2; Jamia Masjid Farooq-i-Azam, 1-A, Orangi Town; Peoples Playground, Lyari; Jamia Masjid Bismillah, Korangi No. 6, Jamia Masjid, Rehmat-i-Alam, Gulshan-i-Zia, Orangi.

8:30am: Eidgah Waheedabad, Gulbahar, Chaar-so Quarters.

9:00am: Jamia Masjid Gulzar-i-Habib, Soldier Bazaar.

Fiqh Jafria

7:00am: Masjid Shah-i-Khorasan; Masjid Jamia Imamia, Nazimabad No. 2.

7:15am: Bargah-i-Hussaini, 18-J, Block 2, PECHS.

7:30am: Masjid-i-Najaf, Karsaz, Habib Ibrahim Rahimtolla Road.

8:00am: Masjid Shah-i-Khorasan; Mehfil-i-Murtaza, 163/L, Block-3, PECHS; Masjid-i-Yasrab, Defence-IV; Masjid-i-Hur, Taiser Town, Surjani.

8:30am: Masjid-i-Najaf, Karsaz, Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola Road; Masjid Jamia Imamia, Nazimabad No. 2.

9:00am: Masjid Shah-i-Karbala, Rizvia Society, Nazimabad.

9:15am: Masjid-i-Yasrab, Defence-IV.

9:45am: Masjid Shah-i-Karbala, Rizvia Society, Nazimabad.