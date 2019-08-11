Share:

LAHORE - The nation will celebrate Eidul Azha with full religious zeal and enthusiasm on Monday (tomorrow) to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers for the peace, progress and development of the country, unity of Ummah and freedom of occupied Kashmir.

Eid congregations will be held at eidgahs, open spaces, mosques and imambargahs across the country, including Lahore. In this connection, the federal and provincial governments have chalked out elaborate security plans.

In Lahore, the biggest congregation will be held at historic Badshahi Mosque where dignitaries and top government officials will offer prayers.