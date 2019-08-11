Share:

LAHORE - Meteorologists have forecast rain with windstorm for parts of the country during the next 2-3 days.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and adjoining area. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper, central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also active over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of this system, widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sukkur, Larkana, Makran, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions), Kalat, Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions.