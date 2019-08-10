Share:

LOS ANGELES-Gigi Hadid is ‘’never going back’’ to Greece as she reveals on her second Instagram account that she was robbed while on holiday in Mykonos

The Victoria’s Secret model has been sharing photos from her holiday on the island of Mykonos with her sister Bella and half sisters Alana and Marielle and their friends, but has now admitted the break wasn’t as perfect as social media may have made it to out to be because she was the victim of a theft.

Sharing a photo on her second Instagram account, Gisposable - where she shares images taken on disposable cameras - she captioned the bikini picture: ‘’Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.’’

Gigi provided no further details on the incident but fans were quick to praise her.The 24 year old’s honesty surprised her followers - with many praising her for it and asking if she is okay after the chilling ordeal.

One wrote: ‘’The fact that you were so honest about it is just amazing. thank you for that! also: thank you for these pictures that make us feel on a trip with you! keep posting.’’

In May, Gigi was hit by another issue when her Twitter account was hacked.