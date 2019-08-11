Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said that the PTI government will protect rights of the overseas Pakistanis as they are great asset to the country.

“Offices of Overseas Pakistanis Commission have been established across Punjab province to promptly resolve complaints of the overseas Pakistanis, especially those regarding occupation of their properties by extortionists and land grabbers.”

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar was addressing the inauguration of Toba office of the OPC here at District Council Complex.

Ch Sarwar said the provincial government would ensure provision of clean water to each citizen through its Punjab Aab-E-Pak Authority.

OPC Chairman Mian Naveed Alam, PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, Punjab PTI vice president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, Toba Deputy Commissioner Mohsin Rashid and District Police Officer Waqar Qureshi were also present at the ceremony.

Earlier, addressing the local mediamen at Rajana, the Punjab governor declared that the PTI government would not rest until the historic status of Indian Occupied Kashmir is restored. He claimed that the entire world has expressed serious concern over the recent arbitrary actions taken by Indian government to scrap the historic special status Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

He said the whole Pakistani nation is united in support for the Kashmiri freedom fighter and freedom of Kashmir.

About the ongoing accountability process, Ch Sarwar pointed out that a single case has been registered against any opposition leader in NAB by the PTI government. “All these cases being faced the PML-N leadership are those which were registered by the PPP government and those faced by the PPP leadership were filed by the PML-N government,” he argued.

The governor asserted that had NAB been run under PTI government’s directives, the bureau would not have arrested any of the PTI’s sitting ministers in corruption cases.

On the occasion, he revealed his Sarwar Foundation has an aim to provide clean drinking water to the citizens in all urban and rural areas of Punjab province, adding that hundreds of costly modern filtration water plants are being installed in all districts of the province. Later, Ch Sarwar inaugurated a modern lab in Sarwar Foundation Hospital in Rajana.