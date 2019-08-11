Share:

The government of Pakistan on Saturday revealed a special logo for the Independence Day to be observed on 14th of August.

The logo has been created to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir after BJP-led Indian government stripped the valley of its special status of the valley with the revocation of Article 370.

The logo unveiled is based on “Kashmir banega Pakistan” theme. Word Kashmir, written in red colour, represents sacrifices rendered during the freedom struggle. Pakistan’s flag represents Pakistanis’ resolve to go to any extent for Occupied Kashmir’s freedom while the red border around the logo highlights India’s illegal occupation and atrocities it is committing in the valley.

The government of Pakistan has decided to observe Independence Day on August 14 as Kashmir Solidarity Day and August 15 as Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their recent tension caused by the Indian government.

The national flag would be flown half-mast throughout the country on Thursday August 15, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior on Friday.