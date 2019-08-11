Share:

FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised the growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice a week to save cotton crop from attack of whitefly which can cause 60 percent reduction in the yield in addition to badly affecting quality of the production. A spokesman of the Agriculture Department said here Saturday that the pest attack starts during rainy season and its severity decreases after October. Therefore, the farmers should regularly conduct pest scouting to save their crops from severe damage. He also advised the cotton farmers to listen to the weather report on radio, television or other media before watering their crops as it is imperative to get bumper yield. “Cotton is a precious crop which not only plays an important role in stabilizing national economy but it also helps the farmers to mitigate their financial problems. Therefore, the farmers should be very careful for this crop and listen to weather report regularly”, he added.