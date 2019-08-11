Share:

PESHAWAR: At least 12 people were killed and 22 suffered injuries in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed in a report.

The casualties, including two women and three children were caused by roof collapse and landslides.

The deaths were reported in Lower Dir, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Swat, Orakzai, Torghar and Bajaur. The heavy rains also destroyed and damaged several houses.

The PDMA directed the deputy commissioners to monitor situation and ask the relevant departments and agencies to remain on alert.

The department’s control room operated round the clock to handle emergency as the province received rains during the current spell.

Traffic on the roads in several areas was also suspended due to

landslides, while rainwater inundated some roads.