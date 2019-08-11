Share:

KARACHI - Sindh’s Hindu community has rejected the revocation of special status of Kashmir by the Modi government and called it blatant terrorism.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal, special assistants to Sindh chief minister Dr Khatu Mal Jeevan, Veerji Kolhi, MNA Dr Mahesh Malani and MPA Rana Hameer Singh in joint statement have said that they stand with the Kashmir brothers in their legitimate struggle.

Hindu leaders said that India pushed south Asian region towards dangerous situation and added that Hindus of Sindh were ready to render any sacrifice for the protection of their beloved mother land. They said that Kashmir was a disputed territory adding that Indian government has no authority to alter the status of Kashmir. They added that Modi government has buried the secular ideology of India and termed the merger of Kashmir as violation of international laws.

The Sindh’s 7 million Hindu leaders demanded human rights organizations and international community particularly united nations to take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

They said Hindu community will organize rallies in various cities across the province to show solidarity with Kashmiris on 14th August and arrange special prayers for blessings on Kashmir. They also announced to hoist flags of Pakistan and Kashmir outside the temples.