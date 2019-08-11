Share:

PESHAWAR - Two persons were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by flash floods in Arang area of Utman Khail teshil of Bajaur district on Saturday. Confirming the incident, official of the district administration said a man was on way home along with his wife in a car when flash floods swept away their car, resulting in the deaths of both husband and wife.

Soon after the accident, people of nearby areas reached site of the incident. Later, personnel of Bajaur Levies force and district administration also arrived at the scene and recovered body of the female from Sharbati Bridge.

However, body of the man was still missing and efforts were underway to recover it. Rains and the resultant floods have also damaged roads in different areas of the district, resulting in the suspension of public transport.