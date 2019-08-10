Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad district administration has collected three times more tax in the month of July as compared to the corresponding period of the two previous years, according to the officials.

The stats show that the administration collected Rs556 million in July 2017; Rs669 million in July 2018 and it collected Rs1893 million in 2019, recording a 3 times increase in the tax collection as compared to the previous years.

According to the details, the administration received Rs283 million under the head of registration fee; Rs775 million under the head of road tax; Rs9.4 million under the head of excise duties; Rs28.2 million under the head of professional tax and Rs23.6 million under the head of hotel tax in the month of July.

The collections for the month of July in 2017 and 2018 stood considerably low as compared to those for the current year.

The officials said that a team of Excise Department, ICT headed by Director Excise Bilal Azam carried out surprise checking of Serena Hotel, Marriot Hotel and Ramada Hotel for receiving bed tax. Accordingly, around Rs10 million were received from Serena hotel; Rs7.5 million from Marriot Hotel and Rs2.4 million from Ramada Hotel for the period starting 1st July to 31st July. Similarly, the administration collected Rs180 million under the head of income tax and Rs593 million under the head of advance tax in July, surpassing the previous years in terms of collection of funds.