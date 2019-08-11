Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that international community was supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue.

Talking to the media here, she said that international community was supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approach for the promotion of peace in the region, adding that China’s open support to Pakistan’s stance was its manifestation. She said that China had again supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, proving that it always stood with truth and uprightness.

The PM advisor said that Pakistan was taking the Kashmir issue to UNO’s Security Council against India, adding that it was the first time that Kashmir issue had been highlighted globally after the US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation. She said that Pakistan had no desire for war and wanted a peaceful solution to the burning Kashmir Issue.

She stated that hearts of the Pakistani people beat with the oppressed people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that they were not alone in their struggle for freedom. She said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would soon bear fruit, and the valley would soon witness the sun of freedom. “Pakistan has full support of international community over Kashmir issue,” she said.

She said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented himself as the cruellest person in the history, adding that he had emerged as Hitler of the subcontinent. She said that the whole of Pakistani nation stood united with Kashmiri people to spoil nefarious designs of India.

To a question, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said: “We don’t want war; we want durable peace and good relations with our neighbours. But we are ready to defend every inch of the motherland.”

She added that the Pakistani nation would celebrate Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day and observe August 15 as Black Day against Indian state terrorism in the held valley.

She asked the world to pressurise India for a peaceful solution to Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said that Kashmir dispute had already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

She asked Sialkot exporters to present the true case of Kashmir dispute before the world. She also asked factory workers to come on roads to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people. She also urged them to observe Black Day on Aug 15.

She claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was successfully moving Pakistan towards right direction of national development and prosperity. She asked the nation to support Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan great. She said that the government was making hectic efforts to overcome economic problems faced by the country.