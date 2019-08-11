Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has telephoned Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani on Saturday to discuss ongoing situation in the occupied Kashmir.

READ MORE: Iranian president calls for diplomatic settlement of Kashmir issue

During the conversation, both the sides condemned the Indian serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and agreed to adopt joint strategy for highlighting Kashmir cause at international forum.

Asad Qaisar said the curfew imposed by Indian government in Occupied Kashmir to make them hostage is a shameful act. He said Pakistan 

considers its brother and neighbor, Iran, an important friend of its difficult time.

He said Pakistan is following parliamentary diplomacy to expose India's motives for abolishing Kashmir s special status in the Indian constitution and making Kashmir its colony.

READ MORE: NA speaker telephones Iranian speaker, discuss Kashmir situation

The Iranian counterpart said the unrest in Kashmir is causing apprehension for all the countries living in the subcontinent. 