Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged the international community to support the upholding of principles, truth and rule of law by stopping the extremism of Indian Modi.

In a tweet, Dr.Firdous saluted the great sacrifices of Kashmiris and said their high spirits and commitment to the cause has defeated India.

The special assistant said support of Kashmiris for their constitutional and democratic right is akin to supporting the truth, principles and democracy.

She reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers.