KARACHI - The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi, has awarded as many as 49 degrees including 27 PhD, 20 MPhil and two MS (with course work) degrees in various disciplines.

The KU Registrar, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, on Thursday said that ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the varsity’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai, awarded these degrees.

According to the KU Registrar, the PhD degrees were awarded to Muhammad Nadeem ul Haque and Shazia Iqbal (Chemistry [HEJ]), Erum Muzaffar (Pakistan Studies), Muhamad Waqar (Quran and Sunnah), Syed Mudassir Hussain Gilani (Agriculture), Muhammad Zohaib (Biochemistry [NCP]), Tehzeeb Sakina, Afreen Faiza and Syeda Tafseer Zahra (Psychology), Faiza Urooj, Sarwat Naz and Ayesha Fareed (Botany), Dr Lubna Raza, Shahid Waheed and Abdullah Ahmad (Food Science and Technology), Bilqees Seema Bhatkali (Mass Communication), Taha Shabbir (European Studies), Rizwan Ahmed and Syed Saifur Rehman (Public Administration), Muhammad Atif Raza Cheema (Pharmacology), Sadia Amber (Applied Chemistry), Saeed Abbas (Zoology), Danish Ali (Pharmaceutics), Abida Hafeez (Applied Economics), Muhammad Kamran Khan (Political Science), Sahir and Uroj Aziz (Marine Biology).

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the MPhil degrees were awarded to Memoona Jahangir, Sania Ajaz and Aleem Ashraf (Clinical Psychology), Nazish Mustafa, Shafaq Javaid, Sadaf, Afshan Shams.

and Sadaf Baqai (Molecular Medicine), Faiza Seraj, Sana Yaqoob, Naheed Akhtar and Shahid Durani (Chemistry [HEJ]), Khalid Mazhar (ISPA), Wajid Zaman (Pharmacology) Fakhra Shaheen and Sundas Ali (Chemistry), Fiza Ali (Botany), Uroosa Rasheed and Ayesha Khatoon (Applied Economics), Syed Aqib Ali Zaidi (Biotechnology [KIBGE]).

Furthermore, Zahid Zulfiqar and Shuaib Ahmed of Islamic History were awarded with the MS (with course work) degrees.