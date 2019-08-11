Share:

LAHORE - Nursing College at the Lahore General Hospital will enroll 100 students for four-year degree in nursing this year, said Director General of Nursing Punjab Kausar Parveen during a meeting with Executive Director of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof Khalid Mahmud on Saturday. Saeeda Yousaf was present. The Nursing DG said that FSc Pre Medical students would be eligible for admission which would be carried out on open merit. She expressed hope that the degree programme would help in giving highly qualified and capable nurses to the health sector. “Process has been started for recruitment of 5000 charge nurses through Punjab Public Service Commission which will help improving service delivery at public sector hospitals,” she said, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Raashid played pivotal role in bringing this revolution in the health sector. She said that upgradation of knowledge and skill of nurses was of paramount importance as they serve the ailing humanity alongside doctors round the clock. Prof Khalid Mahmud assured full support for equipping nurses with latest education.