Oslo - A man has been arrested after a shooting at a mosque in Norway on Saturday, said police. One person was injured during the attack at the Al-Noor Islamic Centre in Baerum, around 20km from Oslo.

Police described the gunman as a “young, white-skinned man” but added that they had no further information about his identity. “There has been a shooting episode inside the mosque,” the Oslo operations centre announced in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

”One person is shot. Unknown extent of injury. A perpetrator has been arrested. The police are at the scene. Nothing indicates that there have been more people involved.”

The incident took place shortly after 4pm local time, on the day before the celebration of the holiest Islamic holiday, Eidul Azha or “Feast of the Sacrifice”. Irfan Mushtaq, a board member of the mosque, told Norwegian media that the gunman was wearing a uniform and a helmet.

He said that the suspect opened fire but was quickly overpowered by another member. “The man carried two shotgun-like weapons and a pistol. He broke through a glass door and fired shots,” said Mushtaq on TV2.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, is believed to be a 75-year-old member of the congregation.

According to the mosque’s website, the building is equipped with two large prayer rooms on the first floor and rental apartments on the second and third floors.

It implemented extra security measures earlier this year following the massacre of more than 50 people at two New Zealand mosques by a suspected right-wing extremist.