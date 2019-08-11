Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court remanded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in NAB’s custody till August 21, in a probe relating to corruption charges in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam and Yousaf Abbas were presented before the AC Judge Jawadul Ahsan amid tight security.

NAB’s prosecutor in his arguments before the court said that suspicious transactions had been carried out in Maryam’s bank accounts.

He said that Maryam was a shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills while Abbas had been a shareholder and director of the same unit.

Maryam Nawaz remained the director of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills from 1992 to 1997. Her shares rapidly increased from rs8.4 million to 400 millions, the NAB prosecutor said.

He said Maryam failed to satisfy bureau about transfer of millions of rupees to her account.

However, Maryam’s counsel rejected NAB’s allegations and termed them baseless.

PML-N workers, police clash outside accountability court

The NAB pleaded the court to grant 15-day remand of the accused for further probe into the case.

Earlier, a scuffle broke out between Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) workers and the policemen deployed outside the accountability court to ensure the security.

Policemen were pelted with stones when they tried to stop PML-N workers from entering the court premises.

Separately, a local accountability court extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz’s physical remand till August 21. He is accused in Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case and possessing assets beyond known means of income.

The NAB is also investigating a property that was bought in Lahore’s Johar Town between 2013 and 2017 and is in process of determining the accurate value of properties not mentioned in the Federal Board of Revenue records and Election Commission of Pakistan documents.

NAB prosecutors have claimed that the PML-N leader has not been cooperating during questioning.

The NAB further claims to have found evidence of money laundering on a massive scale through which Hamza and his family allegedly accumulated assets in the United Kingdom.

NAB claims to have found that Hamza’s declared assets in 2003 were worth less than Rs20 million, which increased to over Rs410 million after his father became the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Shahid Rafiq and Aftab Mehmud have turned approvers against Sharifs and recorded their statement with the court.

Shahid told the court that they had been laundering money for the Sharifs.

It is said that he informed the court that they had been collecting money from the office of Salman Shehbaz and taking the same to UK.

The NAB on Saturday allowed Sharif family to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and their cousin Yousaf Abbas who are under anti-corruption watchdog’s custody.

The decision has not been limited only to the Sharif family as all suspects under the NAB custody will be allowed to meet their relatives without any restrictions and receive Eid gifts. Special breakfast will be prepared on the occasion.