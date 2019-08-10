Share:

ISLAMABAD-Millennium Institute of Professional Development organised Graduation Ceremony for Millennium Early Years Education Workshop MEYEW 2019 at The Millennium Universal College TMUC, Sector H -11/4 Islamabad, a statement said.

Chief Executive Roots Millennium Education and Founder MIPD Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq appreciated Shazia Abbasi, GM MIPD; Ayesha Aamir, Senior Manager MIPD; Ayesha Beg, Manager MIPD and Maria Ali, Montessori curriculum coordinator for the successful culmination of the MEYEW 2019.

Superintendent Police Islamabad Saad Aziz was the chief guest who enlightened audience on educating and training and shared his experiences, aspirations and vision in the field of education. He appreciated the efforts of the MIPD for providing great and effective learning opportunities to the teachers of Roots Millennium Education and management staff.

MIPD is Pakistan’s leading teacher training and professional development Institute which has been formed with a mission to work towards qualitative improvement in teacher training, training education and professional development. The training initiatives by MIPD attract public and private schools teachers, national educational offices, school administrative and leadership staff, principals, educational leaders, academic directors, student counselors, school groups, fresh graduates, NGO’s, mid-career professionals and Montessori practitioners, mothers and young aspiring individuals.

MIPD has an extensive experience of conducting workshops and teachers training under the leadership of highly qualified scholars, educational specialists, ground breaking researchers and master teacher trainers. The MIPD has numerous courses offering spanning a vast array of customized courses in 3 categories of core, essential and extended in 4 domains of teaching and learning.

Roots Millennium Education considers itself as a ‘GLOCAL’ school; local in approach and global in perspective. No one can deny the fact that today’s students live in a world that is extremely fast paced, constantly changing, culturally diverse and technology driven. In this age we cannot deliver 20th century, factory model education. This changing paradigm of 21st century requires & necessitates that we redefine the term “education”, “school”, “curriculum”, “teacher” and the “learner”.

From the beginning, the vision of MIPD is to bring teachers into direct contact with the opportunities which will have a great impact on their professional development. MIPD provide to teachers great learning opportunities to learn from leading scholars, academia and educational thinkers in a stimulating environment, surrounded by learning and academic resource, ultimately the aim is to support and invigorate classroom teaching with the new ideas and energy, new texts and techniques, new content and connections.