LOS ANGELES - Natalie Portman would feel ‘’weird’’ playing a parent in a movie. The 38-year-old star - who has Aleph, eight, and two-year-old Amalia with husband Benjamin Millepied - has deliberately taken on roles such as a singer in ‘Vox Lux’ and an astronaut in ‘Lucy in the Sky’ because they are so far removed from her everyday life. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said: ‘’I just feel weird if I’m at work pretending to be a mom to some kid who’s not my kid. ‘’So I’ve been trying out wild experiences like being an astronaut or a pop star.’’ The Oscar-winning actress is keen to direct again and has also been writing a script when her children have gone to bed. She said: ‘’I’ve been working a little bit, you know, I get the kids to bed, do the dishes, do the laundry, and then write for an hour, which has been... fun!’’ Natalie has been a vocal advocate of the Time’s Up movement but still thinks she could ‘’do more’’. She said: ‘’I’ve been so inspired by the many women I’ve met through Time’s Up - like Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington - who are doing such impressive creative work, producing, acting, directing and taking such good care of their families.