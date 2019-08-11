Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Saturday it would not be silenced by the pressure tactics being employed by what it called the ‘imposed’ PTI regime, and would continue to raise voice for the farmers, traders, industrialists and workers with full vigour

and strength. At a consultative meeting, held with party President Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, the party seniors decided that the mass contact campaign would be reinvigorated. The meeting expressed concern and dismay over the skyrocketing prices of items of daily use, unemployment, soaring rates of electricity and gas, and said people were even finding it hard to survive.

The PML-N seniors made it clear that they would not accept any compromise over any matter of national interest, including Pakistan’s nuclear assets and longstanding issue of Kashmir. Participants of the meeting accused the PTI government of trying to distract public attention from its ‘massive failures’ on foreign policy front, particularly in the case of Kashmir issue, and economy by arresting party leaders in ‘false’ and ‘fabricated’ cases. Participants expressed the resolve not to be intimated by threats and prisons, and to continue to expose the weaknesses of Imran Khan Niazi’s government. PML-N high-ups pledged that they would not hesitate from giving any sacrifice for the country and its people. The party leaders said they were not surprised to find themselves in a difficult situation as they were used to ‘malicious campaigns’ and ‘character assassination’ by despotic forces. They claimed that the people of Pakistan had always rejected anti-PML-N propaganda.

It was decided at the meeting that the Independence Day would be celebrated as a day of solidarity with Kashmiris. It was further decided that the party President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation on August 14 after the flag hoisting ceremony in Lahore. PML-N leaders pointed out that the PTI government had committed an unforgivable crime of borrowing record Rs3.18 trillion in just eleven months.

They noted that the national interest was in dire jeopardy because of the conditions agreed with the IMF.