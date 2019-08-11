Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar’s Obaid Ullah grabbed the Independence Day Cycling Race trophy held here at Northern By-Pass in the provincial metropolis.

The race was held under the auspices of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) covering at least 25km race of the individual time trials. Cyclists from all the seven divisional headquarters comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Peshawar took part in the event.

Promising cyclist Obaid clinched the trophy by recording his best time, followed by Siddiq, also from Peshawar. Aftab of Swat took third position, Aziz of Mardan and Ijaz of Peshawar claimed fourth and fifth position while Ajmal of Dera Ismail Khan was sixth.

At the prize distribution ceremony, chief guest Nazim Town-I Zahid Nadeem gave away trophies and cash prize to the position holders. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association President Nisar Ahmad, Secretary Nasir Mohmand, DSO Peshawar Jaffar Shah, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.