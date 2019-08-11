Share:

LAHORE - The district government’s raids in Badami Bagh’s area of General Bus Stand and some other localities to check overcharging by transport owners proved to be a mere eyewash.

The district administration failed to provide people any relief and commuters going to their native towns complained about overcharging. As people rushed to bus and van stations in big numbers to reach their hometowns on Saturday, the district administration failed to rein in the transport mafia fleecing passengers openly.