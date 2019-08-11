Share:

Pakistan exports its resources internationally. Pakistan’s exports to the European Union (EU) have increased by over 51 percent in the last five years mainly due to GSP plus status. In 2013, Pakistan’s exports to the European Union (EU) was 4.54 billion euros but it had increased to 6.88 billion euros in 2018. This represents an increase of 51.62 percent. However, Pakistan’s products have duty free access in all 28- member states for the EU since 1st January 2014.

I hope that Pakistan will carry on and increase its export so that the country’s economy will get relief.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.